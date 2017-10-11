USS McCain collision was preventable, ship commander relieved of duties: US Navy

TOKYO: The collision of the USS McCain with a merchant ship near Singapore that killed 10 sailors was preventable, the US Navy said on Tuesday (Oct 10) after it relieved the warships commander and his deputy from their duties.

"The commanding officer exercised poor judgment, and the executive officer exercised poor leadership of the ship's training programme," the USS Seventh Fleet said in a press release.

Commander A. Sanchez, the McCain's captain, and his executive officer Commander J. Sanchez were reassigned to other duties in Japan, where the Seventh Fleet is headquartered, the Navy said.