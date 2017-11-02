US nurse in blood arrest row reaches US$500,000 settlement

SALT LAKE CITY: A nurse at the University of Utah Hospital in the United States who was assaulted by a police officer after refusing to allow him to obtain a sample of an unconscious patient's blood has reached a US$500,000 settlement with Salt Lake City and the university.

Nurse Alex Wubbels and her attorney Karra Porter announced the settlement on Tuesday (Oct 31) at a press conference outside the Salt Lake City Police Department, part of which was live-streamed on Porter's Twitter account.

The settlement was reached with "all of the University of Utah-related parties" and "all of the Salt Lake City-related parties", Porter said at the press conference.

A portion of the proceeds will go to a fund to help people obtain police body camera footage as well as to free legal aid for government records access requests, Porter said in a tweet.

"I am not in the business of setting anyone up for failure. I want us to be successful in moving forward," the Deseret News reported Wubbels as saying.



"And I think this is a small step we can provide to enable that potential success if we are going to start asking the police departments to have body cameras."



The nurse added that "it's shocking" that police forces do not all have body cameras, the news organisation reported.



In the incident in July earlier this year, officers wanted to take a blood sample from an unconscious patient to test for alcohol or drugs, but were stopped by nurse Alex Wubbels who explained that they could not get a sample without a warrant or consent from the patient.



One of them, Detective Payne, then grabbed at Wubbels before gripping her around her torso. He then dragged her outside as she screamed, pushed her against a wall and handcuffed her.



The incident was captured on Payne's body camera.



He has since been fired, with a spokesperson from the Salt Lake City police department saying that he had violated department policies.