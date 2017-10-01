Uzbek dissident writer released from jail

TASHKENT: Uzbek police released a prominent dissident writer on Sunday after detaining him last week on his return from exile on charges of spreading anti-government propaganda.

Nurulloh Muhammad Raufkhon told Reuters by telephone a policeman had escorted him home from detention without explaining the reason for his release or saying whether the charges had been dropped. Police in Tashkent could not be reached for comment.

(Reporting by Mukhammadsharif Mamatkulov; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Christian Lowe)