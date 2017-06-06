Uzbekistan's deputy PM leaves post - media

ALMATY: Uzbekistan's deputy prime minister, Rustam Azimov, has left his post after being appointed to another position, Uzbek news websites Kun.uz and Uz24.uz reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources who did not say what his new job would be.

The Uzbek government's press office could not be reached for comment. In charge of economy and finance, Azimov was once seen as a political heavyweight with whom President Shavkat Mirziyoyev initially shared power following the death of veteran leader Islam Karimov last year.

