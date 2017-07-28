Uzbekistan says ex-president's daughter in custody

Gulnara Karimova, the elder daughter of late Uzbek ex-president Islam Karimov, is in custody following a 2015 conviction for extortion and embezzlement and is being investigated for more crimes, Uzbek Prosecutor General's office said on Friday.

File Photo: Designer Gulnara Karimova (L), daughter of Uzbekistan's President Islam Karimov, stands with a model after presenting her Guli Collection at China Fashion Week in Beijing October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

State prosecutors said in a statement they were seeking arrests on about US$1.5 billion (1.15 billion pounds) in Karimova's assets across the world, including Switzerland, Britain, France and Russia.

(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Polina Devitt)

Source: Reuters