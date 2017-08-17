Van ploughs into crowd in Barcelona, several hurt: Police

BARCELONA: A van has crashed into dozens of people in Barcelona's city centre, local police said on Thursday (Aug 17) deeming the incident a "terrorist attack".

There were several injured in a "massive crash", police said on Twitter. Emergency services said people should not go to the area around the city's Placa Catalunya, and requested the closure of nearby train and metro stations.

There has just been a massive trampling on the Ramblas in Barcelona by a person with a van. There are injured — Mossos (@mossos) August 17, 2017

According to local newspaper El Pais citing police, the driver of the van had fled the vehicle on foot.

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said he was in contact with all authorities and the priority is to attend to the injured.

One Twitter user said it was "the worst she's ever seen".

Advertisement

Advertisement





The area around the incident was cordoned off, with several ambulances and police vehicles on the scene, an AFP correspondent said.

The famous Las Ramblas boulevard is one of Barcelona's busiest streets, normally thronged with tourists and street performers until well into the night.

It was not immediately clear if the van had been deliberately driven into people, but vehicles have been used as weapons in several terror attacks in Europe in recent years.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.