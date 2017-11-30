Venezuela arrests ex-oil minister and ex-PDVSA head - sources

Venezuelan authorities detained former Oil Minister Eulogio del Pino and former state oil company PDVSA president Nelson Martinez overnight as a part of a broad anti-corruption probe, two sources told Reuters on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Venezuela's Oil Minister Nelson Martinez (L) and Eulogio del Pino, president of Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA, attend the swear in ceremony of the new board of directors of Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA in Caracas, Venezuela January 31, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello

It was not immediately clear why the two men were detained. One source said it appeared they had been held for questioning. State prosecutor Tarek Saab was due to hold a press conference to announce new arrests later on Thursday.

