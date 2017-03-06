Venezuela calls Peruvian leader 'coward' and 'dog'

CARACAS: Venezuela's leftist government on Monday called Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski a "coward" and "dog" servile to the United States for his antagonism to socialism.

Kuczynski, a 78-year-old former Wall Street investment banker who won election last year, has been one of the most vocal critics in the region of Venezuela's ruling "Chavismo" movement named for late socialist leader Hugo Chavez.

He particularly irked President Nicolas Maduro's government with a recent speech in the United States where he said Latin America was in general like a well-behaved dog on the carpet except for Venezuela which was "a big problem."

Maduro called for an apology over the weekend, and his feisty Foreign Minister Delcy Rodriguez followed up with a blistering attack at an event in honour of Chavez on Monday.

"He goes round, poor thing, with my respect because he is an elderly man, (like) a good dog who wags its tail at the empire and asks for an intervention in Venezuela. He's alone, going round like a crazy man, with no one paying attention," she said.

Rodriguez also accused the Peruvian leader of insulting Chavez's memory during a recent summit in Colombia.

"I also rose and told him, 'look Mister, you are a coward, and I repeat it here, Mr. Kuczynski, you are a coward who dared to tarnish the memory of our commander Hugo Chavez."

There was no immediate response from Peru's government to the remarks.

With recent moves to the right in Brazil and Argentina as well, Venezuela's government has lost support in Latin America, although it retains strong links with fellow leftist-led nations Bolivia, Cuba, Ecuador, and Nicaragua.

(Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Alexandra Ulmer and Andrea Ricci)