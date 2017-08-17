Venezuela government, opposition talks needed to solve crisis - UN chief

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday that Venezuela's government and opposition needed to talk and compromise to solve the country's political crisis.

UNITED NATIONS: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday that Venezuela's government and opposition needed to talk and compromise to solve the country's political crisis.

"I urge the government and the opposition to restart negotiations because I believe that the only solution is a political solution based on those negotiations," Guterres told reporters.

"Latin America has successfully managed to get rid of both foreign intervention and authoritarianism, and this is a lesson that is very important to make sure its legacy is safeguarded, and namely in Venezuela, both aspects of it," he said.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols)