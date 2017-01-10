Channel NewsAsia

Venezuela lawmakers pass key motion against president

Julio Borges, the head of the opposition-dominated National Assembly, said it had approved a declaration that President Nicolas Maduro had effectively "abandoned his post". (AFP/FEDERICO PARRA)

CARACAS: Venezuelan opposition lawmakers on Monday passed a key motion against President Nicolas Maduro in a bid to force early elections in the country suffering a crisis that has caused food shortages.

Julio Borges, the head of the opposition-dominated National Assembly, said it had approved a declaration that the socialist president had effectively "abandoned his post" by failing to stem the crisis, though the Supreme Court was expected to overrule the motion.

