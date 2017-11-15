Venezuela opposition suspends talks with government

World

Venezuela opposition suspends talks with government

Venezuela's opposition said on Tuesday it would not attend this week's planned political dialogue in the Dominican Republic with President Nicolas Maduro's government as regional guarantors had not been invited.

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro attends his weekly radio and TV broadcast "Los Domingos con Maduro" (The Sundays with Maduro) in Caracas, Venezuela November 12, 2017. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. - RC11E7B74510

Bookmark

CARACAS: Venezuela's opposition said on Tuesday it would not attend this week's planned political dialogue in the Dominican Republic with President Nicolas Maduro's government as regional guarantors had not been invited.

"The international negotiation process cannot go ahead until the foreign ministers are invited," opposition negotiator Luis Florido told reporters, referring to the potential presence of various Latin American foreign ministers at the talks which had been scheduled for Wednesday.

(Reporting by Eyanir Chinea; Writing by Andrew Cawthorne)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark