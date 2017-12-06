Venezuela's former ambassador to UN leaves the United States - source

HOUSTON: Venezuela's former ambassador to the United Nations, Rafael Ramirez, has left the United States after being forced to resign by President Nicolas Maduro's government, according to a source with knowledge of his travel plan.

Ramirez, who for more than a decade ran OPEC member Venezuela's massive oil industry, said earlier on Tuesday he was removed because of his opinions.

(Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)