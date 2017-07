Venezuela's Leopoldo Lopez granted house arrest - legislator

Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez has been granted house arrest after more than three years in jail, opposition legislator Henry Ramos said via Twitter on Saturday.

Lopez's family and leaders of his political party Popular Will were not immediately available to comment.

(Reporting by Caracas newsroom; Editing by Janet Lawrence)