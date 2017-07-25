Venezuela's main business guild urges government to abort congress vote

Venezuela's main business guild Fedecamaras demanded on Tuesday that the government of President Nicolas Maduro abort a controversial congress vote scheduled for Sunday.

Critics have called it a dictatorial move and U.S. president Donald Trump threatened last week to impose economic sanctions on Venezuela if it went ahead.

(Reporting by Girish Gupta; Writing by Andrew Cawthorne)