Venezuela's main business guild urges government to abort congress vote
CARACAS: Venezuela's main business guild Fedecamaras demanded on Tuesday that the government of President Nicolas Maduro abort a controversial congress vote scheduled for Sunday.
Critics have called it a dictatorial move and U.S. president Donald Trump threatened last week to impose economic sanctions on Venezuela if it went ahead.
