Venezuela socialists win most governorships in vote - electoral body

Venezuela's political crisis shifted from barricades to ballots on Sunday with nationwide gubernatorial elections likely to hand the demoralized opposition a major victory against President Nicolas Maduro's government.

CARACAS: Venezuela's electoral body said the leftist government of Nicolas Maduro took a majority of governorships in Sunday's regional election, sparking accusations of fraud from the opposition.

Electoral board president Tibisay Lucena said the ruling Socialist Party had won 17 governorships, versus five for the opposition with irreversible results in for all but one of the 23 states.

(Reporting by Caracas newsroom; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)