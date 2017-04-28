Venezuela to withdraw from OAS - foreign minister

Venezuela will withdraw from the Organization of American States to protest a Washington-led campaign against the country's socialist government, Foreign Minister Delcy Rodriguez said in televised comments on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Brian Ellsworth, editing by G Crosse)

Source: Reuters