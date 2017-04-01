Channel NewsAsia

Venezuelan authorities urge Supreme Court to review decision

Venezuela's Defense Council called for the Supreme Court to review its decision this week to annul the opposition-led congress, which has led to protests and international condemnation.

Julio Borges (C), President of the National Assembly and deputy of the Venezuelan coalition of opposition parties, tears a copy of a sentence of the Venezuela's Supreme Court during a news conference in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

President Nicolas Maduro said in the early hours of Saturday morning that the conflict between the OPEC country's Supreme Court and National Assembly had been overcome.

