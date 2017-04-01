Venezuelan authorities urge Supreme Court to review decision

CARACAS: Venezuela's Defense Council called for the Supreme Court to review its decision this week to annul the opposition-led congress, which has led to protests and international condemnation.

President Nicolas Maduro said in the early hours of Saturday morning that the conflict between the OPEC country's Supreme Court and National Assembly had been overcome.

(Reporting by Diego Ore and Deisy Buitrago; Writing by Girish Gupta; Editing by Kim Coghill)