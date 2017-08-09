Venezuelan fugitive mayor calls for resistance to Maduro

A Venezuelan mayor on the run to avoid jail for allowing anti-government protests in his Caracas district called for the opposition to keep resisting leftist President Nicolas Maduro, whose powers are being expanded by a new legislative superbody.

Ramon Muchacho, mayor of the wealthy district of Chacao, appeared in a video shot from a clandestine location after Maduro's loyalist Supreme Court sentenced him to 15 months for defying an order to stop protesters from disrupting traffic.

"To all Venezuelans, the message is to continue in this struggle," said a bearded Muchacho, clad in a white T-shirt emblazoned with the Venezuelan flag. He said the video was shot around midnight.

Muchacho was the fourth Venezuelan mayor to be charged over the last 15 days with failing to prevent protesters from blocking traffic through their jurisdictions, and a fifth was scheduled for a court hearing later on Wednesday.

More than 125 people have died in unrest since the opposition began a sustained wave of nationwide protests in April, demanding an early presidential election that it is confident Maduro would lose.

The president's popularity has been pounded by a deep recession plagued by food and medicine shortages.

The opposition, which gained control of Venezuela's congress in 2015 only to see its decisions nullified by the Supreme Court, boycotted the July 30 election of the legislative superbody known as the constituent assembly.

Critics inside and outside Venezuela have denounced the new 545-member body as an attempt to remove any remaining checks on Maduro's power.

It has the authority of rewrite the constitution, rejig state institutions and allow the president to rule by decree.

(Additional reporting by Corina Pons; Editing by W Simon)