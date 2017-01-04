Wall Street lawyer Clayton is Trump's top pick to head SEC: Report
Wall Street lawyer Jay Clayton is President-elect Donald Trump's first choice to be named chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Wall Street Journal said on Tuesday, citing an official working with Trump's transition team.
- Posted 04 Jan 2017 06:55
- Updated 04 Jan 2017 10:05
WASHINGTON: Wall Street lawyer Jay Clayton is President-elect Donald Trump's first choice to be named chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Wall Street Journal said on Tuesday, citing an official working with Trump's transition team.
The choice of Clayton, a partner at Sullivan & Cromwell LLP, could be announced as early as Wednesday, the paper said, citing the official.
- Reuters