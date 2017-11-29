War crimes judge calls for doctor; defendant's lawyer says client drank poison

AMSTERDAM: The defence lawyer for a Bosnian Croat war crimes suspect said her client "had taken poison" on Wednesday during the reading of his verdict at the U.N. war crimes tribunal for the former Yugoslavia.

During the reading of his appeal sentencing, former wartime leader Slobodan Praljak appeared to drink from a small flask or glass, a Reuters reporter said.

The presiding judge called for a doctor and halted the proceedings.

(Reporting by Stephanie van den Berg; Editing by Catherine Evans)