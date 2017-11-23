Warehouse fire sends huge clouds of smoke across London skyline

LONDON: A huge blaze at an industrial estate sent clouds of smoke billowing across London shortly after 9am on Thursday (Nov 23).

London's Fire Brigade said 81 firefighters and 12 fire engines were battling the fire at an industrial estate in Ponders End, northeast London.

Smoke from the #PondersEnd warehouse fire can be seen for miles across London https://t.co/7YgrJmX5m3 © @MirrorJohnny pic.twitter.com/g6jqH0ZprS — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) November 23, 2017

The smoke could be seen against a clear blue sky from as far away as the Canary Wharf financial district in the east of the capital.

Local reports quoted the London Fire Brigade as saying that as much as half of the ground floor, first floor and roof of the warehouse were alight.

Mad warehouse fire in Ponders End 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/j0hsgItI1g — Coincidence (@usmaaaaannnn) November 23, 2017

There were also reports of the fire affecting the merchandise facility of football club Tottenham Hotspur.

“I heard the fire engines before I went past the building. At first I thought it was DFS, but as I got closer I could see it was the Spurs unit they use to store merchandise," The Daily Star cited eyewitness Luke Gutteridge as saying.

"It's crazy. It can be seen from miles away."

But club officials have denied it, Mirror Online later reported, saying that while the club does have a unit at the industrial estate, the blaze was in fact at another building.