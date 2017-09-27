Warmbier was intentionally tortured by 'terrorist' North Korea, parents say

WASHINGTON: The parents of an American student who had been held captive in North Korea and died soon after his release have blasted Pyongyang as “terrorists” who tortured their son.

Otto Warmbier, 22, died in June a few days after he was sent home in a mysterious coma after more than a year in prison in North Korea.

Warmbier had been convicted of offences against the state for trying to steal a propaganda poster from a Pyongyang hotel and sentenced to 15 years' hard labour.

"They kidnapped Otto, they tortured him, they intentionally injured him. They are not victims, they are terrorists," Fred and Cindy Warmbier told Fox and Friends on Tuesday, their first interview since their son’s death.

The Warmbiers said they wanted to tell their story after hearing North Korea claim to be a victim of the incident as well. The reclusive state has denied allegations that Otto died because of torture, instead saying the Ohio native had contracted botulism while in prison.

The University of Virginia student was sent home suffering from brain damage in what US doctors called a state of “unresponsive wakefulness”.

But Fred Warmbier said when they saw his son he was "jerking violently” and making “howling, involuntary, inhuman sounds”.

"Otto had a shaved head. He had a feeding tube coming out of his nose," he said. "He was staring blankly into space jerking violently. He was blind, he was deaf.



"As we looked at him and tried to comfort him it looked like someone had taken a pair of pliers and rearranged his bottom teeth.

“North Korea is not a victim. They are terrorists. They purposely and intentionally injured Otto."

However, a coroner's report acquired by The Cincinnati Enquirer said that Warmbier had a collection of small scars but none that appear serious enough to indicate he was tortured, the local newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The Warmbiers had previously criticised former US president Barack Obama's administration for how little it did for their son, saying officials had counselled the family against speaking out to avoid antagonising the North Korean regime.

They credited President Donald Trump and his government for bringing their son home. Shortly after the interview aired Trump tweeted his support, saying that Otto was "tortured beyond belief by North Korea."

Great interview on @foxandfriends with the parents of Otto Warmbier: 1994 - 2017. Otto was tortured beyond belief by North Korea. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017





It was the first time the president publicly accused North Korea of torture in the case.

Three Americans accused of various crimes against the state are behind bars in the North, which is engaged in a tense standoff with the Trump administration over its banned missile and nuclear weapons programmes.