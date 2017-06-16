Washington officials to respond to attack on anti-Erdogan crowd

REUTERS: Washington officials are expected on Thursday to provide an update on a brawl last month outside the Turkish ambassador's residence in Washington amid speculation that members of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's security personnel will face charges.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser and Metropolitan Police Chief Peter Newsham are due at 11:45 a.m. EDT (1545 GMT) to speak about the May 16 attack on peaceful protesters, which left 11 people injured and strained U.S.-Turkish relations.

A video posted online showed men in dark suits chasing protesters and punching and kicking them as police struggled to intervene.

Four people already have been charged in connection with the incident, which occurred during Erdogan's visit to the U.S. capital. Arrest warrants are expected to be issued for a dozen Turkish guards, the New York Times reported on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Washington police announced the arrests of Sinan Narin of Virginia, who faces a charge of felony aggravated assault and misdemeanour assault, and Eyup Yildirim of New Jersey, who faces two felony assault charges and a misdemeanour assault charge.

