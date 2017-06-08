WATCH LIVE: Comey takes stand to tell of Trump pressure on Russia probe

WASHINGTON: Fired FBI director James Comey on Thursday (Jun 8) described as "very disturbing" requests by President Donald Trump that he drop an investigation into a former national security advisor's ties to Russia.

"I don't think it's for me to say whether the conversation I had with the president was an effort to obstruct. I took it as a very disturbing thing, very concerning," he said before the Senate Intelligence Committee, in a historic hearing broadcast live around the world.



Comey added that he found the shifting explanations for why President Donald Trump had fired him both confusing and concerning.

"When I was appointed FBI director in 2013, I understood that I served at the pleasure of the president," Comey told the Senate Intelligence Committee.

"On May the ninth, when I learned that I was fired, for that reason, I immediately came home as a private citizen," he said. "But then the explanations, the shifting explanations confused me and increasingly concerned me."

Comey took the stand in a crucial Senate hearing, repeating explosive allegations that President Donald Trump badgered him over the highly sensitive investigation Russia's meddling in the 2016 election.

In a jam-packed hearing room on Capitol Hill, Comey immediately faced pressure from the Senate Intelligence Committee over whether Trump was obstructing justice in phone calls and meetings they held before the president fired him on May 9.

"This is not how a president of the United States behaves," said Democratic Senator Mark Warner in an opening statement. "Regardless of the outcome of our investigation into those Russia links, Director Comey's firing and his testimony raise separate and troubling questions that we must get to the bottom of."

On Wednesday Comey released a statement detailing how Trump repeatedly badgered him earlier this year over the sensitive investigation into Russian interference and possible collusion with members of the Trump campaign.

Senators were to focus on whether the actions of Trump, who fired Comey on May 9, added up to obstruction of justice, a serious crime that could potentially undermine the presidency.