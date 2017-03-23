'We are not afraid': May tells MPs after terror attack

LONDON: Prime Minister Theresa May told lawmakers on Thursday (Mar 23) that Britain was "not afraid", a day after a terror attack outside the Houses of Parliament.

"We are not afraid and our resolve will never waver in the face of terrorism," she told MPs after they held a minute's silence in honour of the three victims.



She also said of the attacker: "The man was British-born and some years ago he was investigated by MI5 in relation to concerns about violent extremism." She added that "he was not part of the current intelligence picture" and was a "peripheral figure".