'We are not afraid': May tells MPs after terror attack

LONDON: Prime Minister Theresa May told lawmakers on Thursday (Mar 23) that Britain was "not afraid", a day after a terror attack outside the Houses of Parliament.

"We are not afraid and our resolve will never waver in the face of terrorism," she told MPs after they held a minute's silence in honour of the three victims.



She also said of the attacker: "The man was British-born and some years ago he was investigated by MI5 in relation to concerns about violent extremism." She added that "he was not part of the current intelligence picture" and was a "peripheral figure".

She said there had been no prior intelligence of his intent nor of the plot. "When operational considerations allow, he will be publicly identified," she added.

Police have arrested eight people in the investigation into the lone attacker who killed three people including a policeman and injured 40 before being shot dead as he tried to enter parliament.

Andrew Parker, director general of the MI5 domestic intelligence service, earlier said his agency's operational response had been fully mobilised in support of the police.

"We stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our police colleagues, grieving at their loss while also applauding the professional excellence of their response," he said in a statement.