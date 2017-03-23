WeAreNotAfraid, Londoners declare after Westminster attack

LONDON: In the aftermath of an attack at Britain's Parliament and Westminster Bridge, Londoners have banded together by sharing messages of solidarity on social media.

Hashtags #WeAreNotAfraid and #WeStandTogether were trending in London on Thursday (Mar 23) as social media users reflected on the tragic events, and thanked emergency services for their quick response.

My heart is with London. So saddened by what happened today. Sending lots of love and light, always and forever #WeAreNotAfraid.... pic.twitter.com/AFGnq2EhWJ — Lily Collins (@lilycollins) March 23, 2017

#WeAreNotAfraid My heart goes out to all the people who went out this morning thinking it was gonna be 'just another day' #PrayForLondon pic.twitter.com/6C9onQZAlg — Nerea (@Fangiirl_22) March 22, 2017

Thinking of those wounded and for the amazing response by emergency services in #Westminster #London #wearenotafraid pic.twitter.com/puy4tIN3td — Gazz (@garyhunnam) March 22, 2017

Some said people should not jump to conclusions on the perpetrator.

London's Tube stations bore signs of inspirational quotes.

A Tube sign meme was also widely shared on social media, and quoted by UK Prime Minister Theresa May in Parliament.

Speaking to lawmakers on Thursday, May said: "We are not afraid and our resolve will never waver in the face of terrorism."

London's Metropolitan Police Service, who lost one of its officers to the attack, expressed their gratitude for the outpouring of support from the community.

#WeStandTogether with communities. Today faith leaders meet at Scotland Yard. We won't allow terrorists to create discord, distrust & fear pic.twitter.com/PyKQ0XixFo — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) March 23, 2017

We're so grateful for all your support & messages. You can leave words of condolence on our website https://t.co/6bjt2nmBcA #WeStandTogether pic.twitter.com/ftkBibuywb — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) March 23, 2017

#LondonStrong also had a strong presence on Twitter.

Brendan Cox, who was married to slain British MP Jo Cox, urged Londoners to show the assailant that the people are neither fearful nor divided.

The person who did this wants us to be fearful and divided- let's show them that we are neither #DefeatTerrorTogether pic.twitter.com/XMxkGzL3GM — Brendan Cox (@MrBrendanCox) March 22, 2017

It was not just Londoners who sent out messages of hope. In Paris, the Eiffel Tower's lights were turned off at midnight as a tribute to the victims of the attack.

I will turn my lights off tonight, at midnight, to pay tribute to the victims of the London attack. #EiffelTower pic.twitter.com/MTnkoflVv3 — La tour Eiffel (@LaTourEiffel) March 22, 2017

Tel Aviv's city hall was lit up in the colours of the Union Jack to show solidarity with London as well.

#TelAviv City Hall lit up tonight in colours of the Union Jack, in solidarity with the city of #London and my colleague @SadiqKhan pic.twitter.com/WOTFlU9OF4 — Mayor of Tel Aviv (@MayorOfTelAviv) March 22, 2017

Italian artist Diego Cusano shared an image of Westminster under a teardrop, urging London to stay strong.