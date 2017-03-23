#WeAreNotAfraid, Londoners declare after Westminster attack
In the wake of the deadly terrorist attack at Westminster, social media users banded together to show their support for those affected by the tragedy.
- Posted 23 Mar 2017 23:22
- Updated 23 Mar 2017 23:40
LONDON: In the aftermath of an attack at Britain's Parliament and Westminster Bridge, Londoners have banded together by sharing messages of solidarity on social media.
Hashtags #WeAreNotAfraid and #WeStandTogether were trending in London on Thursday (Mar 23) as social media users reflected on the tragic events, and thanked emergency services for their quick response.
Love. Always. #London #LondonAttack #WeAreNotAfraid #Westminster pic.twitter.com/wDfjIYnDqt— Julia Larsen (@jubileejulia) March 22, 2017
My heart is with London. So saddened by what happened today. Sending lots of love and light, always and forever #WeAreNotAfraid.... pic.twitter.com/AFGnq2EhWJ— Lily Collins (@lilycollins) March 23, 2017
#WeAreNotAfraid My heart goes out to all the people who went out this morning thinking it was gonna be 'just another day' #PrayForLondon pic.twitter.com/6C9onQZAlg— Nerea (@Fangiirl_22) March 22, 2017
Thinking of those wounded and for the amazing response by emergency services in #Westminster #London #wearenotafraid pic.twitter.com/puy4tIN3td— Gazz (@garyhunnam) March 22, 2017
Some said people should not jump to conclusions on the perpetrator.
Not all Muslims are terrorists. #Islam is not to blame, extremism is! #WeStandTogether pic.twitter.com/hPjujoAB7T— Tom Davis (@TomPJDavis) March 23, 2017
Know the difference #PrayForLondonِ pic.twitter.com/mO7Kvlb2q6— Alley (@AlleyBu) March 22, 2017
London's Tube stations bore signs of inspirational quotes.
Thursday 23rd March Thought Of The Day From Oval Station #IAmLondon #wearenotafraid #Ilovelondon pic.twitter.com/Jouvwb6JvG— Oval Tube Station (@Oval_station) March 23, 2017
💔 Hard to write today. #Westminster #RIP #LondonIsOpen #LAS #LFB #metpolice #BTP #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/YVMiSwqXpu— Tower Hill Station (@towerhilltube) March 23, 2017
A Tube sign meme was also widely shared on social media, and quoted by UK Prime Minister Theresa May in Parliament.
This is London and I am proud to the bone to be British. #london #WeStandTogether #WeAreNotAfraid #westandwithlondon #live #love #uk pic.twitter.com/WdFyFJXlyi— Marcio B Fasano (@ComendadorMBF) March 23, 2017
Speaking to lawmakers on Thursday, May said: "We are not afraid and our resolve will never waver in the face of terrorism."
London's Metropolitan Police Service, who lost one of its officers to the attack, expressed their gratitude for the outpouring of support from the community.
#WeStandTogether with communities. Today faith leaders meet at Scotland Yard. We won't allow terrorists to create discord, distrust & fear pic.twitter.com/PyKQ0XixFo— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) March 23, 2017
We're so grateful for all your support & messages. You can leave words of condolence on our website https://t.co/6bjt2nmBcA #WeStandTogether pic.twitter.com/ftkBibuywb— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) March 23, 2017
#LondonStrong also had a strong presence on Twitter.
Thoughts and prayers to all those in London today #PrayForLondon #Westminster #LondonAttacks #London #LondonStrong UK Parliament pic.twitter.com/haLJL7FQNO— Corky Marlena (@CorkyMarlena) March 22, 2017
No one will break us! #WeStandTogether #WestminsterAttack #WeAreNotAfraid #LondonStrong #Westminster pic.twitter.com/7bvSAN9mpf— Paola Meneghin (@paolameneghin) March 23, 2017
Brendan Cox, who was married to slain British MP Jo Cox, urged Londoners to show the assailant that the people are neither fearful nor divided.
The person who did this wants us to be fearful and divided- let's show them that we are neither #DefeatTerrorTogether pic.twitter.com/XMxkGzL3GM— Brendan Cox (@MrBrendanCox) March 22, 2017
It was not just Londoners who sent out messages of hope. In Paris, the Eiffel Tower's lights were turned off at midnight as a tribute to the victims of the attack.
I will turn my lights off tonight, at midnight, to pay tribute to the victims of the London attack. #EiffelTower pic.twitter.com/MTnkoflVv3— La tour Eiffel (@LaTourEiffel) March 22, 2017
Tel Aviv's city hall was lit up in the colours of the Union Jack to show solidarity with London as well.
#TelAviv City Hall lit up tonight in colours of the Union Jack, in solidarity with the city of #London and my colleague @SadiqKhan pic.twitter.com/WOTFlU9OF4— Mayor of Tel Aviv (@MayorOfTelAviv) March 22, 2017
Italian artist Diego Cusano shared an image of Westminster under a teardrop, urging London to stay strong.
#London stay strong! ❤️#prayforlondon #prayfortheworld #westminster #Londra pic.twitter.com/QD2AhbepHk— Diego Cusano (@DiegoCusano_) March 22, 2017
