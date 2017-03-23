Channel NewsAsia

#WeAreNotAfraid, Londoners declare after Westminster attack

In the wake of the deadly terrorist attack at Westminster, social media users banded together to show their support for those affected by the tragedy. 

Many shared this modified image of the London Underground logo in the wake of the deadly Westminster terror attack. (Photo: Twitter)

LONDON: In the aftermath of an attack at Britain's Parliament and Westminster Bridge, Londoners have banded together by sharing messages of solidarity on social media. 

Hashtags #WeAreNotAfraid and #WeStandTogether were trending in London on Thursday (Mar 23) as social media users reflected on the tragic events, and thanked emergency services for their quick response. 




Some said people should not jump to conclusions on the perpetrator. 



London's Tube stations bore signs of inspirational quotes.



A Tube sign meme was also widely shared on social media, and quoted by UK Prime Minister Theresa May in Parliament.


Speaking to lawmakers on Thursday, May said: "We are not afraid and our resolve will never waver in the face of terrorism." 

London's Metropolitan Police Service, who lost one of its officers to the attack, expressed their gratitude for the outpouring of support from the community. 



#LondonStrong also had a strong presence on Twitter.



Brendan Cox, who was married to slain British MP Jo Cox, urged Londoners to show the assailant that the people are neither fearful nor divided. 


It was not just Londoners who sent out messages of hope. In Paris, the Eiffel Tower's lights were turned off at midnight as a tribute to the victims of the attack. 


Tel Aviv's city hall was lit up in the colours of the Union Jack to show solidarity with London as well. 


Italian artist Diego Cusano shared an image of Westminster under a teardrop, urging London to stay strong.

