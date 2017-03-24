Westminster attack: 2 more arrested overnight

LONDON: Two more people have been arrested, two days after a British man went on a rampage outside parliament, killing four other people.

Mark Rowley, the UK's top anti-terrorism officer said on Friday (Mar 24) that authorities had made two further "significant arrests" overnight. Nine people are in custody and one woman has been released on bail, he added.

Two people remain in hospital in critical condition after the attack.

Rowley also said that the attacker's birth name was Adrian Russell, and that officials were still trying to establish whether he had acted on the direction of others. British police had earlier identified the attacker as Khalid Masood, 52, and said he had numerous convictions for violent offences but none terrorism-related.



Rowley added that he would work with parliamentary authorities to see if security measures needed to be changed.

Islamic State extremists claimed the assailant behind the deadliest attack on British soil in 12 years was one of its "soldiers" acting on a call to target countries in the US-led coalition fighting the militants.

Hundreds of people on Thursday in central London paid tribute to the victims of the attack. London Mayor Sadiq Khan led the tributes in a heavily-policed Trafalgar Square, vowing "Londoners will never be cowed by terrorism".