Westminster attack: Assailant identified as Khalid Masood

LONDON: British police on Thursday (Mar 23) identified the man behind the Westminster terror attack as 52-year-old Khalid Masood who was born in Kent, southeast England.

He had a range of previous convictions for assault, including grievous bodily harm, possession of offensive weapons and public order offences. He has not been convicted for any terrorism offences, police said.

"Masood was not the subject of any current investigations and there was no prior intelligence about his intent to mount a terrorist attack," the Met Police said in a statement.

They added that he was known by "a number of aliases" and had been living in the West Midlands, which includes the city of Birmingham where there was an armed police raid overnight.

Masood mowed down pedestrians on Westminster Bridge before crashing his car at Parliament, where he stabbed a policeman. He was shot and killed during the attack on Wednesday that left three others dead and 29 people injured.