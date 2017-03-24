Westminster attack: Assailant identified as Khalid Masood

LONDON: British police on Thursday (Mar 23) identified the man behind the Westminster terror attack as 52-year-old Khalid Masood who was born in Kent, southeast England.

He had a range of previous convictions for assault, including grievous bodily harm, possession of offensive weapons and public order offences. He has not been convicted for any terrorism offences, police said.

"Masood was not the subject of any current investigations and there was no prior intelligence about his intent to mount a terrorist attack," the Met Police said in a statement.

They added that he was known by "a number of aliases" and had been living in the West Midlands, which includes the city of Birmingham where there was an armed police raid overnight.

Police said his first conviction was in November 1983 for criminal damage and his last was in December 2003 for possession of a knife.

The link to central England tied in with the news that the car used in the attack had been hired from rental company Enterprise's Spring Hill branch in Birmingham.

Masood mowed down pedestrians on Westminster Bridge before crashing his car at Parliament, where he stabbed a policeman. He was shot and killed during the attack on Wednesday that left three others dead and 29 people injured.

Prime Minister Theresa May earlier told parliament the attacker had once been investigated by the MI5 intelligence agency over concerns about violent extremism, but was a peripheral figure.

Police arrested eight people at six locations in London and Birmingham in the investigation into the attack, which May said was inspired by a warped Islamist ideology.

The Enterprise rental car company said the vehicle used in the attack had been rented from its Spring Hill branch in Birmingham, which is located in the West Midlands.

"An employee identified the vehicle after seeing the licence plate in an image online. We ran another check to verify, and immediately contacted the authorities," said company spokesman John Davies.