'What starvation looks like': Video of starving polar bear highlights climate change effects

BAFFIN ISLAND, Canada: The issue of global warming has been thrown into stark relief after a video of a starving polar bear was posted online.

Shot by photographer and conservationist Paul Nicklen with conservation group Sea Legacy, the video shows an emaciated polar bear roaming dry land and looking for food.

It it shown sifting through what looks like rubbish from rusting tin cans, before eventually slumping on the ground, eyes closing.





"My entire Sea Legacy team was pushing through their tears and emotions while documenting this dying polar bear," Nicklen - who is also an assignment photographer for National Geographic magazine - wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday (Dec 6).

"It’s a soul-crushing scene that still haunts me, but I know we need to share both the beautiful and the heartbreaking if we are going to break down the walls of apathy," he said.

"This is what starvation looks like. The muscles atrophy. No energy. It’s a slow, painful death."

He added that the "large male bear" in the video was not old, but he "certainly died within hours or days of this moment".

"The simple truth is this — if the Earth continues to warm, we will lose bears and entire polar ecosystems."

The video was filmed on Baffin Island in Canada in late summer, according to National Geographic.

Netizens voiced their sadness online after watching the video.

"This had to be terrible to witness - makes my heart hurt," commented Instagram user shelbydawn68.

"My heart is breaking for this poor soul. How he must have suffered - what a sin," wrote another Instagram user wicks_.