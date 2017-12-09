'What starvation looks like': Video of starving polar bear highlights climate change effects

'What starvation looks like': Video of starving polar bear highlights climate change effects

Screengrab from a video showing a starving polar bear. (Image: Instagram / Paul Nicklen)
BAFFIN ISLAND, Canada: The issue of global warming has been thrown into stark relief after a video of a starving polar bear was posted online.

Shot by photographer and conservationist Paul Nicklen with conservation group Sea Legacy, the video shows an emaciated polar bear roaming dry land and looking for food.

It it shown sifting through what looks like rubbish from rusting tin cans, before eventually slumping on the ground, eyes closing.

My entire @Sea_Legacy team was pushing through their tears and emotions while documenting this dying polar bear. It’s a soul-crushing scene that still haunts me, but I know we need to share both the beautiful and the heartbreaking if we are going to break down the walls of apathy. This is what starvation looks like. The muscles atrophy. No energy. It’s a slow, painful death. When scientists say polar bears will be extinct in the next 100 years, I think of the global population of 25,000 bears dying in this manner. There is no band aid solution. There was no saving this individual bear. People think that we can put platforms in the ocean or we can feed the odd starving bear. The simple truth is this—if the Earth continues to warm, we will lose bears and entire polar ecosystems. This large male bear was not old, and he certainly died within hours or days of this moment. But there are solutions. We must reduce our carbon footprint, eat the right food, stop cutting down our forests, and begin putting the Earth—our home—first. Please join us at @sea_legacy as we search for and implement solutions for the oceans and the animals that rely on them—including us humans. Thank you your support in keeping my @sea_legacy team in the field. With @CristinaMittermeier #turningthetide with @Sea_Legacy #bethechange #nature #naturelovers This video is exclusively managed by Caters News. To license or use in a commercial player please contact info@catersnews.com or call +44 121 616 1100 / +1 646 380 1615”

"My entire Sea Legacy team was pushing through their tears and emotions while documenting this dying polar bear," Nicklen - who is also an assignment photographer for National Geographic magazine - wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday (Dec 6).

"It’s a soul-crushing scene that still haunts me, but I know we need to share both the beautiful and the heartbreaking if we are going to break down the walls of apathy," he said.

"This is what starvation looks like. The muscles atrophy. No energy. It’s a slow, painful death."

He added that the "large male bear" in the video was not old, but he "certainly died within hours or days of this moment".

"The simple truth is this — if the Earth continues to warm, we will lose bears and entire polar ecosystems."

The video was filmed on Baffin Island in Canada in late summer, according to National Geographic. 

Netizens voiced their sadness online after watching the video.

"This had to be terrible to witness - makes my heart hurt," commented Instagram user shelbydawn68.

"My heart is breaking for this poor soul. How he must have suffered - what a sin," wrote another Instagram user wicks_.

Source: CNA/nc

