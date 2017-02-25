White House accused of picking media favorites

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump's White House barred several major US media outlets from a daily press briefing on Friday (Feb 24), raising accusations of favoritism.

The White House excluded some outlets that have provided critical coverage like CNN and the New York Times from an off-camera event that replaced the traditional on-camera daily briefing.

Much smaller conservative outlets like the One America News Network that have provided favourable coverage did attend.

A number of news outlets that regularly cover the White House as part of the "pool," including newswires Reuters and Bloomberg attended the briefing. The Associated Press boycotted in protest. AFP protested being excluded, despite being in the "pool," and attended the briefing uninvited.

The White House Correspondents Association said it was "protesting strongly" against the White House decision. "The board will be discussing this further with White House staff," said president Jeff Mason.

During the off-camera briefing Sean Spicer defended its stance, saying the White House has shown an "abundance of accessibility." "We've actually gone above and beyond, with making ourselves, our team and our briefing room more accessible than probably any previous administration."

It is not uncommon for Republican and Democratic administrations to brief select reporters, but the event was initially billed as a regular briefing which is open to any credentialed media.

PROTESTS

Spicer's decision drew a sharp response from some of the media outlets that were excluded.

"Nothing like this has ever happened at the White House in our long history of covering multiple administrations of different parties," Dean Baquet, executive editor of The New York Times, said in a statement.

"We strongly protest the exclusion of The New York Times and the other news organisations. Free media access to a transparent government is obviously of crucial national interest."

Trump has regularly attacked the media, sometimes singling out organisations and reporters for criticism.

“The FAKE NEWS media (failing @nytimes, @NBCNews, @ABC, @CBS, @CNN) is not my enemy, it is the enemy of the American people!” Trump tweeted last week.

Trump's attacks on the media are popular with his core supporters. Some critics have said his attacks on news media endanger press freedoms.

During the election campaign last year, Trump's team banned a few news organisations, including The Washington Post and BuzzFeed, from covering his campaign rallies for a period of time to protest their coverage.

CNN posted a Twitter message on Friday afternoon saying: "This is an unacceptable development by the Trump White House. Apparently this is how they retaliate when you report facts they don’t like. We’ll keep reporting regardless.”

Ben Smith, editor-in-chief of BuzzFeed News, said in a statement: "While we strongly object to the White House's apparent attempt to punish news outlets whose coverage it does not like, we won't let these latest antics distract us from continuing to cover this administration fairly and aggressively."