White House delays revamped immigration order to next week - official

WASHINGTON: The White House has pushed back the release of a new executive order to replace the directive suspending travel to the United States by citizens of seven mostly Muslim countries, a White House official said on Wednesday.

The order is now expected to be issued "sometime next week," the official said.

President Donald Trump had said he expected to release the new order this week.

(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by James Dalgleish)