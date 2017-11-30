White House has plan to replace top diplomat with CIA chief - New York Times

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

WASHINGTON: The White House has developed a plan to replace Secretary of State Rex Tillerson with Mike Pompeo, the director of the Central Intelligence Agency, within weeks, the New York Times reported on Thursday, citing senior officials.

Under the plan, Republican Senator Tom Cotton would be tapped to replace Pompeo at the CIA, the New York Times said.

The Times said it was not immediately clear whether President Donald Trump had given final approval to the plan.

Reuters was not immediately able to confirm the report.

(Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Tim Ahmann)