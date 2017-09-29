White House launches internal probe of private email use by senior aides: Report

The White House has launched an internal investigation into the use of private email by senior aides, pulling batches of emails on the White House server to and from their private accounts, Politico reported on Thursday.

WASHINGTON: The White House has launched an internal investigation into the use of private email by senior aides, pulling batches of emails on the White House server to and from their private accounts, Politico reported on Thursday.

Citing four unnamed officials, Politico said the effort began this week after it reported that President Donald Trump's son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner, and other senior White House officials had used private email accounts to exchange messages for government business.

A U.S. House of Representatives committee asked the White House on Monday for information about the report.