White House says it believes Saudi Arabia to allow a Yemeni port to open

WASHINGTON: The White House said on Thursday it had reason to believe that Saudi Arabia would allow a blocked port in Yemen to open.

"I believe there are actions that are taking place for a port to open and we'll keep you posted as those details become more available," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday had called for Saudi Arabia, which began blockading Yemeni ports a month ago, to immediately allow humanitarian aid to reach the Yemen people.

