White House says not right time for talks with North Korea

WASHINGTON: There can be no negotiations with North Korea until it "fundamentally improves its behaviour," a White House official said on Wednesday, a day after U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's offer to begin direct talks with Pyongyang anytime and without pre-conditions.

"Given North Korea's most recent missile test, clearly right now is not the time (for negotiations)," the White House National Security Council spokesman told Reuters.

Tillerson said on Tuesday the United States was “ready to talk anytime North Korea would like to talk, and we’re ready to have the first meeting without pre-condition.”

