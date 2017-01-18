WikiLeaks claims 'victory' as Obama commutes Manning sentence

LONDON: Wikileaks claimed "victory" on Tuesday (Jan 17) after the White House announced US President Barack Obama commuted the sentence of Chelsea Manning, who is serving a 35-year term for leaking classified US documents.

"VICTORY: Obama commutes Chelsea Manning sentence from 35 years to 7. Release date now May 17," WikiLeaks wrote on Twitter.

Manning was convicted in August 2013 of espionage and other offences for handing sensitive military and diplomatic documents to the organisation.

Earlier this month WikiLeaks said its founder Julian Assange would agree to be extradited from London to the US if Obama granted clemency to Manning.