Wildfire prompts evacuation of 10,000 in France

PARIS: At least 10,000 people were evacuated overnight after a new wildfire was sparked in southern France, which is already battling massive forest fires, authorities said on Wednesday (Jul 26).

"The evacuations, at least 10,000, followed the progression of the fire. It's an area that doubles or triples its population in summer," said a fire service official of the blaze near Bormes-les-Mimosas.

France has asked for Europe's help in fighting the wild fires that have consumed swathes of forest in the southeast, one of which is raging near the popular resort of Saint-Tropez.

Over 4,000 firefighters and troops backed by 19 water bombers have been mobilised to extinguish the flames. At least seven firefighters have been injured since the fires broke out on Monday, according to the authorities.

The blazes have devoured nearly 4,000 hectares of land along the Mediterranean coast, in the mountainous interior and on the island of Corsica - in the middle of the holiday season.

With strong winds and tinder dry conditions creating a dangerous mix, the government asked its European Union partners to send two extra air tankers - a request immediately fulfilled by Italy, according to the EU.

A fire in La Croix-Valmer near Saint-Tropez, the resort frequented by the rich and famous, had been contained, local fire chief Philippe Gambe de Vergnes said Tuesday afternoon.