Woman dies in Ireland as a result of Storm Ophelia - RTE

DUBLIN: A woman has died in the southeast Irish county of Waterford on Monday after a tree fell on her car as a result of Tropical Storm Ophelia, national broadcaster RTE said, quoting the local council office.

RTE said the woman was the sole occupant of the car and was pronounced dead at the scene as the storm began to batter Ireland's southern coast. A spokeswoman for the council could not immediately be reached for comment.

