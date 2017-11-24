Woman raises more than US$270,000 for homeless man who bought her petrol

PHILADELPHIA: She met Johnny Bobbitt Jr one night on the Interstate 95 (I-95) after her car ran out of petrol.



His selfless act of kindness that night urged Kate McClure to raise funds for him that have reached more than US$277,300 as of Friday (Nov 24), well over her initial goal of US$10,000.

According to McClure, she thought she could make it down the I-95 highway one night with her fuel warning light turned on when she ran out of petrol.

"My heart was beating out of my chest," said McClure as this was the first time this had happened to her.

On her walk to the nearest service station, she met Bobbitt, a homeless man who sits on the side of the road every day.

Bobbitt "knew something was wrong" when McClure pulled her car over and urged her to "get back in the car and lock the doors".

It was only after he returned with a red petrol can that McClure realised that he had used his last US$20 to buy her fuel to make sure she could get home safely.

According to McClure, Bobbitt did not ask her for a dollar in return nor could she pay him back at that time as she did not have any cash on her.

McClure recounted going back to the spot where Bobbitt would sit for the next few weeks to give him food, clothes and money.

"I repaid him for the gas, gave him a jacket, gloves, a hat, and warm socks, and I give him a few dollars every time I see him," McClure said.

McClure decided to do something more for Bobbitt, a man she described as "selfless", and set up a GoFundMe account in hopes of raising money for him.

Johnny Bobbitt Jr helped Kate McClure buy petrol using his last US$20, prompting McClure to help raise funds to get him off the streets. (Photo: Kate McClure/Facebook)

"With the money, I would like to get him first and last month’s rent at an apartment, a reliable vehicle, and 4-6 months worth of expenses. He is very interested in finding a job, and I believe that with a place to be able to clean up every night and get a good night’s rest, his life can get back to being normal," McClure wrote on her GoFundMe page.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Bobbitt, 34, has been living on the streets for over a year and a half because of "drugs" and "money problems".

Before that, Bobbitt was a former paramedic.

McClure added that it was "getting so cold out in Philadelphia" and hopes that the funds will help Johnny find shelter especially during the winter months.

"I can’t imagine what it will be like to be out there all winter. Any little bit will help," she urged.