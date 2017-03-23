Woman who died in Westminster attack identified as Aysha Frade: Reports

LONDON: A woman who died in the Westminster terror attack on Wednesday (Mar 22) has been identified as Spanish citizen Aysha Frade, according media reports.

The 43-year-old was a Spanish teacher who had lived in London for several years with her Portuguese husband, CNN reported.



Sky News said worked at the DLD College London and had been on her way to pick up her two daughters, aged 8 and 11, from school when she was hit by a car driven by the attacker on Westminster Bridge.

Her family and relatives reside in the Spanish town of Betanzos, the mayor of the town, Ramon Garcia Vasquez, told CNN. "“We are totally overwhelmed by the news and we send our condolences to the people in London,” he was quoted as saying.