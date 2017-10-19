Woman with baby carjacked by gunmen in Houston

SINGAPORE: A woman and a baby were forced out of a minivan as four men with guns carjacked the vehicle in broad daylight in Houston, Texas on Monday (Oct 16).



The incident was caught on CCTV camera and released by Houston Police on Wednesday.



The surveillance video, obtained from a motel at the scene, showed the moment the four men opened fire at two others in front of a yellow house before their blue-coloured Mazda ended up in a ditch.

According to reports, a 53-year-old man was killed at the scene during the shooting, while a 22-year-old male was injured. Neither the woman nor the child was harmed.

The gunmen then carjacked a Kia minivan and dragged the woman and her 11-month-old niece out of the car before firing towards the house again.

Three of the suspects proceeded to get into the minivan, while the fourth suspect fled on foot, the video showed. He was later arrested by the police, and now faces murder and felony charges, ABC News reported.

Police have yet to apprehend the other three suspects and are asking for the public's help in identifying the men who they described as “as black males between 18 and 25 years of age”.