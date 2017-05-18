World Court orders Pakistan temporarily not to execute alleged Indian spy

AMSTERDAM: The World Court on Thursday ordered Pakistan not to execute an Indian citizen convicted of spying until it has had time to hear an argument from India that Pakistan violated an international treaty guaranteeing diplomatic help to foreigners accused of capital crimes.

The court, formally known as the International Court of Justice, is the U.N.'s court for hearing disputes between states and its rulings are binding.

At the core of the dispute is the fate of Kulbhushan Sudir Jadhav, a former officer in the Indian navy who was arrested in March 2016 in the Pakistani province of Baluchistan.

India argues Jadhav was wrongly convicted for spying, while Pakistan says his legal process is ongoing and Pakistan has met its obligations under the Vienna Treaty on Consular Relations.

"It is appropriate for the court to order that Pakistan take all measures at its disposal to ensure mister Jadhav is not executed before this court has given its final decision", said presiding judge Ronny Abraham, reading the court's unanimous decision.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)