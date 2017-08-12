World's oldest man, Holocaust survivor, dies in Israel aged 113

JERUSALEM: Holocaust survivor Israel Kristal, who last year was recognised by Guinness World Records as the world's oldest living man, died in Israel on Friday, aged 113, local news media reports said.

Guinness said Kristal was born in Poland on Sept. 15, 1903, and survived the Auschwitz death camp, where his first wife, two children and other family members were killed by the Nazis. He married again after the war and moved to Israel in 1950.

Kristal was awarded a Guinness certificate as the world's oldest man on March 11, 2016, when he was 112 years and 178 days old. He died on Friday in the northern port city of Haifa aged 113 years and 330 days, Israeli reports said.

Jeanne Calment, a French woman, had the longest confirmed human lifespan, according to Guinness. She died in 1997 at the age of 122.

