Yemen raid kills seven al Qaeda militants: US military

WASHINGTON: The United States military said a raid against an al Qaeda compound in Yemen on Tuesday morning (local time) killed seven militants, with two U.S. officials saying the primary objective of the raid was to gather intelligence.

U.S. Central Command said in a statement that the al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula militants were killed "through a combination of small arms fire and precision airstrikes" in the Marib governorate with the support of the Yemeni government.

The two U.S. officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told Reuters separately that there were no known U.S. injuries or casualties and the raid was carried out 40 km (25 miles) to 45 km (28 miles) north of a controversial U.S. raid in late January.

