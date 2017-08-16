Zambia opposition leader goes free after state drops treason charges

Zambia opposition leader goes free after state drops treason charges

Zambian opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema was freed by a judge on Wednesday after the state prosecutor dropped treason charges against him.

FILE PHOTO - United Party for National Development (UPND) Presidential candidate Hakainde Hichilema looks on during a rally in Lusaka January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward/File Photo

"The DPP (Director of Public Prosecutions) has decided to terminate these proceedings by virtue of her constitutional powers. Therefore, you're hereby discharged," said high court judge Charles Chanda.

(Reporting by Chris Mfula)

Source: Reuters